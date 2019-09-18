Exxact Announces Gold Partnership with ThinkParQ GmbH, to deliver BeeGFS Parallel Storage Solutions for HPC, AI, and Life Science Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and deep learning solutions, announced that it has become a North America Gold Partner of ThinkParQ GmbH, the company behind the world-renowned and award-winning parallel file system BeeGFS. BeeGFS workloads are efficiently multi-threaded, lightweight and supports all the popular interconnects including RDMA/RoCE, InfiniBand, Omni-Path, 100/40/10/1GbE. Because of these advantages, BeeGFS has quickly grown notoriety among many industries in HPC including: Life Sciences, AI & Deep Learning, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Financial Services, and more. Exxact's BeeGFS solutions provide aggregated throughput of multiple servers, while also distributing metadata across multiple servers and providing high single stream performance.

By achieving Gold Partner status for BeeGFS, Exxact can offer a parallel file system with highly competitive pricing and best-in-class support. Additionally, Exxact's extensive history, expertise and training with BeeGFS enables the company to deliver wholly unique, customized solutions.

"BeeGFS offers the usability, flexibility, and performance that our HPC and deep learning customers expect and depend on in a storage solution from us," said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact Corporation. "Exxact HPC and deep learning clusters with BeeGFS will realize dramatic improvements in managing storage workloads and will handle I/O bandwidth issues with ease."

ThinkParQ, the company behind BeeGFS, designed the parallel cluster file system based on the POSIX files systems interface, which means applications do not have to be rewritten or modified to take advantage of BeeGFS. Exxact has an extensive history of manufacturing and implementing HPC systems and storage solutions, which naturally led to their Gold level partnership with ThinkParQ.

"We are really excited to have Exxact as Gold Partner in North America and look forward to future successes. Working closely together, Exxact customers now have access to a turn-key solution that delivers where performance matters," said Frank Herold, CEO, ThinkParQ GmbH.

As a certified BeeGFS Gold Partner, Exxact will work closely with ThinkParQ to provide custom system designs for customers. In addition to custom solutions, Exxact will also offer three turn-key cluster configurations:

Entry-Level BeeGFS Cluster - 1 PB Storage Capacity with NVMe storage optional

- 1 PB Storage Capacity with NVMe storage optional Mid-Range BeeGFS Cluster - 1.5 PB Storage Capacity with NVMe storage optional

- 1.5 PB Storage Capacity with NVMe storage optional High-End BeeGFS Cluster - 2 PB Storage Capacity with NVMe storage optional

Exxact BeeGFS Storage Clusters are available for order today, for more information visit https://www.exxactcorp.com/BeeGFS-Parallel-Storage.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

About BeeGFS

BeeGFS is one of the leading parallel cluster file systems, developed with a strong focus on perfor­mance and designed for very easy installation and management. If I/O-intensive workloads are your problem, BeeGFS is the solution. For more information, visit www.beegfs.io

About ThinkParQ GmbH

ThinkParQ strives to create and develop the fastest, most flexible, and most stable solutions for every performance-oriented environment. Established in 2014 as a spinoff from the Fraunhofer Center for High-Performance Computing, ThinkParQ drives the research and development of BeeGFS, and works closely with system integrators to create turn-key solutions. Visit http://www.thinkparq.com for further information.

