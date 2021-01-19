Exxact Corporation Expands Line of Workstations & Servers to Support NVIDIA RTX A6000 and NVIDIA A40 GPUs

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX® workstations and servers featuring the new NVIDIA® RTX™ A6000 and NVIDIA A40 GPUs . This new line of GPU-accelerated systems gives researchers and designers the tools to deliver unmatched performance and features to create the next generation of revolutionary designs, scientific breakthroughs, and immersive entertainment experiences.

The workhorses of these new systems are the NVIDIA RTX A6000 and NVIDIA A40 GPUs. The actively cooled NVIDIA RTX A6000 is intended for use in professional workstations, while the passively cooled A40 is intended for servers. Both GPUs have 48 GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 memory, scalable up to 96 GB with NVLink™ interconnect technology. These new GPUs are an ideal match for larger graphics and compute-intensive workloads such as design, rendering, data science, and engineering simulation. Second-generation RT Cores for ray-traced rendering acceleration give 2x the throughput over the previous generations while giving the ability to concurrently run ray tracing with either shading or denoising capabilities, delivering massive speedups for workloads like photorealistic rendering, architectural design, and virtual prototyping for product designs. Support for NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software with NVIDIA A40 and NVIDIA RTX A6000 enable powerful GPU performance from the data center for any workload, including high-performance virtual workstations, data science and AI.

"By adding the NVIDIA RTX A6000 and NVIDIA A40 to our systems, designers and engineers can unlock a whole new level of performance and capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving compute demands of tomorrow," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation.

PCIe Gen 4 Supported

The new system lines featuring the RTX A6000 and A40 will have support for PCI Express Gen 4, effectively providing double the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3, improving data-transfer speeds from CPU memory for data-intensive tasks such as deep learning, rendering, and data science.

For more information on workstations and servers featuring the NVIDIA RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, visit https://www.exxactcorp.com/ .

Exxact Corporation will offer a variety of NVIDIA RTX A6000 powered Valence and TENSOREX workstation options, including:

VWS-286334-NQR - Valence Workstation with 2x NVIDIA RTX A6000 and Intel Core series Processor

VWS-150628029-NQR - Valence Workstation with 4x NVIDIA NVIDIA RTX A6000 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processor

TWS-773645-NQR – TENSOREX Workstation with 4x NVIDIA RTX A6000 and dual Intel Xeon Processors

Also offered will be a variety of NVIDIA A40 powered TENSOREX servers, including:

TS2-185671979-NQR - TENSOREX server with 4x NVIDIA A40 GPUs and Single AMD EPYC Processor

TS4-168747704-NQR – TENSOREX Server with 8x NVIDIA A40 GPUs and Dual AMD EPYC Processors

TS4-672702-NQR - TENSOREX Server with 10x NVIDIA A40 GPUs and Dual Intel Xeon Processors

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

