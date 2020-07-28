Exxact Corporation Extends Deep Learning Infrastructure Solutions with NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems

FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), data center solutions, announced that they are now offering and deploying the new NVIDIA DGX™ A100 system as part of their extensive line of deep learning and HPC server solutions. Researchers, data scientists, enterprises, and university labs can now deploy the DGX A100 into their existing deep learning, HPC, or enterprise environment.

NVIDIA DGX A100 Brings Groundbreaking Performance, Scale and Flexibility

The NVIDIA DGX A100 is a high-performance computing system for AI training, inference and analytics. It sets a new bar for compute density, packing 5 petaFLOPS of AI performance into a 6U form factor, replacing legacy infrastructure silos with one flexible platform that can support every AI workload. NVIDIA DGX A100 integrates eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs to provide unprecedented acceleration in a single system.

"With the NVIDIA DGX A100, NVIDIA has really changed the game for AI in terms of extreme performance, scale and flexibility. By offering colocation services and flexible lease options, we're making this technology more accessible than ever before," said Jason Chen, Vice President of Exxact Corporation.

More than just a server, the DGX A100 integrates exclusive access to the Exxact team of AI-fluent experts that offer prescriptive planning, deployment, and optimization expertise to help fast-track AI transformation.

Available now, the NVIDIA DGX A100 can be bundled with an optional three-year warranty and support package to improve productivity by reducing downtime on production systems. Government and educational discounts are available.

Colocation and Managed Services Available

Exxact makes it easy to deploy, optimize, and scale out high-density infrastructure deployments using colocation services. Exxact's partnership with Colovore offers secure infrastructure options with the proper power and cooling necessary to run dense server configurations. NVIDIA has certified Colovore as a DGX-Ready Data Center partner.

In addition to typical colocation services, Exxact is now offering a managed services option, supporting customers who need to access their NVIDIA DGX A100, with the support of a team of experienced IT pros who are dedicated to keeping systems running optimally.

Leasing & Financing Available for NVIDIA DGX A100

Leasing options for the DGX A100 are available to help customers quickly deploy high-end compute infrastructure while lowering upfront costs with predictable monthly payments. "Exxact offers a streamlined payment solution and a single monthly payment for AI infrastructure needs, so customers can easily manage their budget, utilize cutting-edge hardware, and quickly scale up their compute needs," added Jason Chen.

For more information on the NVIDIA DGX A100 and other NVIDIA DGX systems available from Exxact, visit: https://www.exxactcorp.com/NVIDIA-DGX-Systems.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

