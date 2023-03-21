Exxact Corporation Joins Supermicro's Test Drive Program to Enable Remote Development on NVIDIA H100-Powered Servers

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced their participation in Supermicro's GPU Test Drive program to trial accelerated development on NVIDIA H100 GPU-powered workloads. Exxact's customers can remotely test drive the capabilities of the newest flagship data center GPU – the NVIDIA H100 80GB.

Potential customers can apply for the program through Exxact's Test Drive website . Once approved, customers can obtain remote access to a high-performance solution platform to test, benchmark, and qualify their advanced workloads with dual NVIDIA H100 80GB PCIe Tensor Core GPUs.

"Exxact Corporation is collaborating with Supermicro to provide remote access to a powerful system, providing an excellent opportunity to prove its capabilities in accelerating workloads across a wide variety of applications with NVIDIA GPUs," said Jason Chen, Vice President, Exxact Corporation.

More about the Supermicro H100 Test Drive Platform

Experience the unprecedented boost in performance delivered by the Supermicro next generation 4U server with the new NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs through the Test Drive program. The new Supermicro system delivers exponential performance gains over the current generation of systems and is optimized for large language models, HPC, and various AI training workloads.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures high-performance computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, and more. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables its customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, maintain a competitive edge, and fuel the innovative minds of the world. Visit Exxact Corporation to learn more.

