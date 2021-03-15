Exxact Corporation Now Offering AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processor Powered Systems

FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, today announced availability of systems featuring the new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processors.

AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors deliver high performance, with fast time to results. EPYC 7003 Series processors can help speed data analytics and get answers faster.

"AMD has once again exceeded expectations in terms of features and performance with their new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors" Said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact. "By integrating these new processors into our systems lineup, our customers are able to push the limits of their HPC, datacenter, or AI applications." added Andrew.

"We're excited and thankful to have our partners supporting the launch of EPYC 7003 Series processors," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. "Their EPYC processor-based solutions will continue to deliver the new standard for modern data center customers. With breakthrough performance, modern security features, and designed for the highest per-core performance1, all delivered by a leadership architecture, customers can transform their data center operations at the pace of their business."

Exxact will offer several system options featuring 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors including the following:

Exxact TENSOREX TS1-693022-AES Dual Socket 1U Server featuring AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors

Exxact TENSOREX TS2-158632687-AES Dual Socket 2U 4x GPU Server featuring AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors

Dual Socket 2U 4x GPU Server featuring AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors Exxact TENSOREX TS4-173535991-AES Dual Socket 4U 8x GPU Server featuring AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors

Learn more about Exxact's selection of systems featuring 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors at: https://www.exxactcorp.com/AMD-EPYC-Solutions

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

1 Claims are speculative and are pending testing as of 2/14/2021. Actual claims and claim statements may vary.

Contact:

James Montantes

[email protected]

SOURCE Exxact Corporation

Related Links

https://www.exxactcorp.com/

