Exxact Launches New Line of Workstations Featuring AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors

FREMONT, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced their new line of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ Workstations featuring the new AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors. These professional grade workstations geared towards engineers, visual graphic artists, and scientists provide game changing single and multithreaded performance and provide unrivaled memory bandwidth1. Exxact has positioned itself to be one of the first system integrators to provide workstations equipped with these powerful new processors.

"The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are a massive leap forward for engineers, designers, architects, any professional who demands ultimate performance and security from their workstation," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. "By being one of the first companies to offer these workstations, our customers can gain the competitive edge in their industry," added Jason.

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors are based on 7nm process technology, delivering an unmatched CPU core density for professional workloads. Additionally, the platform supports 128 PCIe® 4.0 lanes enabling a variety of advanced configurations leveraging next-gen GPUs and storage devices. AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors are the only professional workstation processor to support PCIe® 4.0, which delivers twice the I/O performance over PCIe 3.0. The AMD Secure Processor is a powerful, integrated, dedicated security processor designed to establish a hardware root-of-trust to help secure the processing and storage of sensitive data and trusted applications.

Exxact will offer several workstation options featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors including the following:

VWS-109511447-ARS - Valence Workstation featuring AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors and up to 4x Double Wide Cards.

TWS-186489375-ARS - TENSOREX Workstation featuring AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors and up to 3x Double Wide Cards.

Learn more about Exxact's workstations featuring AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors at: https://www.exxactcorp.com/AMD-Ryzen-Solutions

Footnotes

Based on AMD performance lab testing on June 8, 2020 using the Cinebench R20 nT benchmark test to compare the multi-thread performance of Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX vs. (2) Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 processors. Results may vary. CPP-14 (Source)

