Exxact Partners with DDN to Integrate Storage Solutions for AI and HPC Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, today announced the expansion of its portfolio of high-end storage with offerings from DDN®, the global leader in AI and multi cloud data management.

Exxact is partnering with DDN to meet the ever-increasing requirements of today's enterprise, where end-users can greatly benefit by adopting DDN's best-of-breed high-performance storage solutions for end-to-end data management, from data creation and persistent storage to active archives and the cloud.

"By partnering with DDN, a leading big data storage supplier, we are able to offer our customers high-end, fully integrated HPC & AI solutions, and DDN is a perfect fit for this," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. "DDN Storage offers extreme performance for AI and HPC applications requiring only a small amount of rack space."

"We are honored to partner with Exxact to de-risk data center solution investments and provide our joint expertise for customers looking to benefit from intelligent infrastructure. This collaboration will allow us to bring enterprise ready solutions to organizations who are ready to enable AI for production and deliver faster time to insight," said Kurt Kuckein, vice president of marketing, DDN. "Delighting customers with an exceptional experience is the standard here, and we know that Exxact is similarly focused."

Exxact will offer multiple DDN Storage Solutions including:

DDN SFA200NVX AND SFA400NVX - All flash platforms offering the most efficient application acceleration on the market.

DDN SFA7990X - Scale up, scale out hybrid flash storage appliance for block and file storage at scale to enable seamless cost-effective growth from a few terabytes to petabyte capacity.

DDN SFA18KX - DDN's flagship appliance, delivering the highest density available with the ability to drive an unmatched performance and capacity for the most data-intensive applications.

Exxact Also Offering DDN A³I Solutions Featuring NVIDIA DGX A100

Exxact, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, is also offering DDN A³I artificial intelligence infrastructure, with NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems, for easy deployment and management of AI projects. Based on the NVIDIA DGX POD™ reference architecture, the DDN A³I storage solution gives enterprises an AI infrastructure that is designed and validated by NVIDIA in close collaboration with DDN. Exxact will offer the A³I solutions integrated with DDN's AI parallel storage appliances DDN AI200X, DDN AI400X, and DDN AI7990X.

For more information on Exxact's DDN Storage solutions offerings, please visit https://www.exxactcorp.com/DDN-Storage-Solutions .

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com .

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

