Exxact Partners With Panasas To Deliver Turnkey HPC Storage Clusters Featuring ActiveStor Ultra With PanFS

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation and Panasas®, Inc. are pleased to announce today their partnership, with Exxact joining the Panasas Accelerate Channel Partner Program as a key distributor and integrator for the Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra product line, providing installation, configuration and support services globally. ActiveStor Ultra features the new generation of the Panasas PanFS® parallel file system. Built for price/performance and engineered for manageability, the new PanFS is integrated with state-of-the art commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to deliver the fastest parallel file system at any price point.

Exxact has been providing cutting-edge, High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions that can be customized to industry requirements and scaled to multiple sized organizations.

"By partnering with Panasas, an industry leader in HPC storage, we are able to offer our customers a top tier, fully integrated and turnkey HPC storage solution, and ActiveStor Ultra with PanFS is a perfect fit for this," said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. "ActiveStor Ultra's focus on HPC performance, while also offering reliability and simplicity in a single package gives our customers an HPC storage solution that's easy to deploy and manage."

"Exxact Corporation comes to the table with strong roots in HPC, and a business model well-suited to leverage the strength of Panasas ActiveStor Ultra in our key markets and verticals – making this a strategic win-win scenario for both of our companies," said Phil Crocker, senior director of global channel marketing and business development at Panasas. "We value Exxact's extensive technical HPC systems experience and its ability to provide fully integrated system solutions for customers worldwide."

Exxact will offer multiple Panasas ActiveStor Ultra Turnkey Storage Clusters including:

1.2PB Cluster: 4x ActiveStor Ultra, 1x ActiveStor Director, 16GB/s Transfer Speed

4x ActiveStor Ultra, 1x ActiveStor Director, 16GB/s Transfer Speed 5PB Cluster: 16x ActiveStor Ultra, 4x ActiveStor Director, 64GB/s Transfer Speed

16x ActiveStor Ultra, 4x ActiveStor Director, 64GB/s Transfer Speed 10PB Cluster: 32x ActiveStor Ultra, 8x ActiveStor Director, 128GB/s Transfer Speed

For more information on Exxact's Panasas ActiveStor Ultra HPC storage offerings visit:

www.exxactcorp.com/Panasas-Storage-Solutions.

ActiveStor Ultra delivers limitless performance scaling and management simplicity for the most demanding HPC and AI projects in a scale-out plug-and-play appliance that runs the PanFS portable parallel file system on industry-standard commodity hardware. Designed for extreme performance and scalability, ActiveStor Ultra is ideally suited for applications that require the processing of large and complex data sets with high precision. Its tuning-free environment, data reliability and management simplicity have earned ActiveStor Ultra a reputation for the HPC storage system with the lowest total-cost-of-ownership.

About Exxact Corporation

Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it's building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modelling climate change, the world's leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

