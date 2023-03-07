Exxat Announces Appointment of Arun Gautam as Chief Technology Officer

WARREN, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leader in education management for health sciences, today announced that Arun Gautam has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Gautam will be responsible for the development of Exxat's technology roadmap and overseeing the company's engineering and product development teams.

"I'm excited to join Exxat and help to build the future of health sciences," said Arun Gautam. "Exxat's all-in-one platform is uniquely positioned to transform the clinical education space and lead digitization across the ecosystem. I look forward to working with the team at Exxat to create innovative solutions that improve the end-to-end education experience for students, staff, and faculty."

"Arun is an exceptional technology leader, and we're thrilled to have him join our team," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-Founder and CEO of Exxat. "With Arun's appointment, Exxat is poised to continue growth and expand its impact. Arun's expertise will be essential in driving the development of our platform and ensuring that Exxat remains at the forefront of innovation in the health sciences ecosystem."

Gautam joins Exxat from TIFIN, where, as the VP and Head of Engineering for Consumer Products, he helped create a natural-language processing (NLP) and machine learning-powered fintech platform. Prior to that, as Chief Technology Officer at Goodera, he designed and built a global CSR & employee volunteering management platform.

