Exxat Announces Leo: AI-Powered Help Desk Support within Exxat Prism

Over 1300 Higher Ed Programs Using Exxat Prism Now Benefit from AI-Powered Support on Clinical Education Software Platform

WARREN, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, the leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, today unveiled its latest innovation, Leo, an AI-powered assistant built using a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) and other cutting-edge technologies, to enhance global help search and help desk capabilities within Exxat Prism.

"With the introduction of Leo, we are significantly enhancing the way stakeholders interact with our platform," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-Founder and CEO of Exxat. "This is a major step forward in making our comprehensive Exxat Prism platform even more accessible and user-friendly for everyone involved in the clinical and experiential education ecosystem."

This AI-driven help search is capable of understanding and processing a broad spectrum of questions, from complex compliance queries to simple navigation inquiries, ensuring that every stakeholder receives accurate, contextually relevant assistance. This latest initiative underscores Exxat's position at the forefront of educational technology, continuously seeking ways to support and enhance the experiential learning journey for all stakeholders.

About Exxat

Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat Prism product, the Exxat One platform, and best-in-class compliance service Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1300+ programs across 550+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

