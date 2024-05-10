ExxonMobil Hit with $725M Verdict for Failure to Warn About Cancer-Causing Benzene in Gasoline

Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel: Philly jury finds benzene in gasoline caused former mechanic's leukemia diagnosis

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philadelphia jury has returned a $725.5 million verdict against ExxonMobil, finding the company's failure to warn about known health risks of exposure to cancer-causing benzene in its petroleum products was responsible for a former service station mechanic's acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis.

Jurors deliberated one full day before reaching a 10-2 verdict for Paul Gill of Addison, New York. Mr. Gill was exposed to benzene in ExxonMobil products, including gasoline and solvents as a Mobil service station mechanic from 1975-1980. He testified about using gasoline and solvents daily to clean parts by hand, exposing him to benzene through the skin and by inhalation.

"This verdict is important because it's a finding that their gasoline causes cancer. ExxonMobil has known for decades that benzene causes cancer, yet they resisted warning the public and taking basic precautions to limit exposure," said trial lawyer Patrick Wigle of Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel. "We're grateful that this jury listened closely to the testimony and decided it's time to hold corporations like Exxon accountable for placing profits over people."

According to the National Institutes of Health, there is no safe level of exposure to benzene, which is a common ingredient in gasoline, solvents and other petroleum-based products.

Over seven days of trial, Locks Law Firm and Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel attorneys presented evidence that ExxonMobil concealed information about benzene's dangers that would have spurred businesses to use vapor recovery systems and have employees use. An ExxonMobil representative testified that the company had been aware of benzene's dangers at least since 1950.

The case is Paul Gill and Diane Gill v. ExxonMobil et al., Case ID 200501803, in Pennsylvania's First Judicial District.

In addition to Mr. Wigle, Mr. Gill was represented by Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel partner Rajeev Mittal and Andrew J. DuPont from Philadelphia-based Locks Law Firm.

