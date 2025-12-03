exydoc Wins RFP to Provide Credentialing and Provider Data Software Solution to The Center for Health Care Services

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- exydoc, a software and managed services company that provides credentialing and provider data management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced that The Center for Health Care Services (CHCS) has selected exydoc's platform following a competitive RFP process. The partnership between exydoc and CHCS represents a major step forward in CHCS's commitment to operational excellence and data-driven care delivery—particularly to streamline enrollments and manage data across its network of clinics.

Led by a team boasting decades of combined experience in healthcare credentialing, exydoc and its software solution simplifies credentialing, automates reporting, and provides actionable insights that support compliance and care coordination. CHCS will leverage exydoc's capabilities to enhance transparency, improve operational efficiency, and support its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible care.

"We are thrilled to partner with exydoc to elevate our data infrastructure and credentialing processes," said Jelynne LeBlanc Jamison, CEO of The Center for Health Care Services. "Their platform stood out for its flexibility, intuitive design, and the deep expertise of their team. We look forward to the impact this will have on our ability to serve our clients more effectively."

Matt Zabolotny, Managing Principal of exydoc, added, "Winning this RFP is a testament to the hard work and vision of our team. We're honored to support CHCS in their mission and excited to deliver a solution that meets the evolving needs of behavioral health providers."

CHCS serves as the Local Mental Health Authority (LMHA) for Bexar County, Texas. As an LMHA, CHCS plans, coordinates, and ensures access to mental health services for individuals in the region regardless of their ability to pay. With over 200 providers across more than 20 service locations, CHCS delivers integrated care for individuals with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Onboarding is already underway, with exydoc and CHCS teams collaborating to ensure full implementation and timely execution of expectations, minimizing any delays with existing and new enrollments.

About exydoc

exydoc is a software company specializing in reporting and data platforms for healthcare and human services organizations. With a focus on usability, customization, and compliance, exydoc helps teams turn data into decisions.

About The Center for Health Care Services

