Exyn Technologies Receives ISO 9001 Certification to Expand Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyn Technologies ( https://www.exyn.com ), a pioneer in multi-platform autonomous AI for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, announces today it has received ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized quality management certification used to distinguish businesses with management systems that have been thoroughly tested and audited to meet defined standards in areas such as safety, quality, and sustainability.

"ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). It is the most widely used QMS standard in the world, with over 1.1 million certificates issued to organizations in 178 countries. ISO 9001 provides a framework and set of principles that ensure a common-sense approach to the management of your organization to consistently satisfy customers and other stakeholders. In simple terms, ISO 9001 certification provides the basis for effective processes and effective people to deliver an effective product or service time after time."

The ISO 9001 certification will allow Exyn to expand partnerships and customers across many industries including mining, logistics, and construction and will assure them that Exyn has a quality management system capable of capitalizing on customer feedback to continuously develop products of the highest caliber. This will instill confidence in Exyn's partners and customers, enabling the organization to continue its rapid growth among multiple industries. Many of Exyn's potential customers require this ISO 9001 certification so this will open doors for expansion in the years to come.

Benefits of ISO Certification:

Customer satisfaction

Process improvement

Product improvement

Pre-Qualification and Requests for Quotation

Operational efficiency

Internal auditing

Risk management

Training and competence

Brand and reputation

Legal compliance

Proven business credentials

Improved stakeholder relationships

Reduced operating costs

"Exyn is looking forward to the new partnerships and expansions the ISO certification will bring in 2022 and beyond. Continuing our efforts in improving safety for workers across many industries and instilling confidence in our services remains our top priority." says Nader Elm, CEO & Co-Founder of Exyn Technologies.

Exyn has successfully commercialized a robust multi-platform AI capable of powering industrial-grade robots to autonomously map and explore complex, GPS-denied environments with major customers in mining, construction, and logistics. For more information or to book a personalized virtual demo, please visit exyn.com .

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies is pioneering multi-platform autonomous AI for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time. For the first time, industries like mining, industrial inspection, and construction can benefit from a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. Exyn is powered by a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, and has drawn talent from the University of Pennsylvania's world-renowned GRASP Laboratory. The company is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

