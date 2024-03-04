Exyte acquires CollabraTech Solutions, a specialist in delivery systems and contract manufacturing services for high-tech facilities

Acquisition of US specialist in the design and production of distribution systems and contract manufacturing services

CollabraTech Solutions' clients include semiconductor industry and technology leaders

Exyte CEO Büchele: "The acquisition of highly specialized companies brings expertise, experience, and value creation into our company, while also unlocking additional revenue opportunities."

Further strengthening of Exyte's Technology & Services business

STUTTGART, Germany and PHOENIX, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a leading company in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has completed the acquisition of CollabraTech Solutions, a specialist in delivery systems and contract manufacturing services. The US-based company specializes in the design, development, and optimization of ultrahigh purity critical process equipment for highly complex semiconductor manufacturing. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, CollabraTech Solutions employs approximately 70 people. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the purchase agreement.

CollabraTech was founded in 2013. The company offers distribution systems and configurable system components for high-purity, inert, and reactive materials. CollabraTech Solutions' services include development, prototyping, design-for-manufacture, systems integration and maintenance as well as product extension. The company's customers include major semiconductor device and equipment manufacturers as well as other technology focused market leaders. Its sales and service organization has a global footprint, including high-tech facility markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

With the acquisition of CollabraTech Solutions, Exyte advances its strategy of vertical integration, strengthening the business in the area of mission-critical equipment and installation services. Exyte's Technology & Services (T&S) business area consists of companies that provide cleanroom technology, mission-critical subsystems, and installation services.

Further growth of equipment and installation services

"By acquiring CollabraTech Solutions, we enhance our vertical integration, as their offerings seamlessly align with our Technology & Services business area. We are excited to welcome the CollabraTech Solutions employees to Exyte. Through the acquisition of highly specialized companies, we bring complementary technology, experience, and value creation into our company, while also unlocking additional revenue opportunities. The strategic advancement of T&S supports our profitable growth," says Exyte CEO Dr. Wolfgang Büchele.

"With Exyte, CollabraTech Solutions gains a team who will support and promote our long-term development. With its leadership position in the design and delivery of high-tech manufacturing facilities, Exyte is well-regarded in our target markets. The company understands the complexity of our products and the technical requirements of our industries. With Exyte, we can maximize our growth from the various planned investments in semiconductor facilities and provide industry leading solutions to our customers," says Steve Lemons, President of CollabraTech Solutions.

Acquisitions as part of the "Next Level" future agenda

Exyte is successfully pursuing its "Pathway to Ten", aiming to achieve sales of ten billion euros by latest 2027. To this end, the company has defined the future agenda "Next Level". Sales are expected to further increase in all business segments, including strategic acquisitions.

CollabraTech Solutions is the fourth acquisition to strengthen Exyte's Technology & Services business area, following the acquisitions of US based Critical Process Systems Group (CPS) and Airgard, Inc., as well as the Germany based Intega. With these acquisitions, Exyte expanded its portfolio to include delivery systems, as well as exhaust gas management, among others, for industries like semiconductors and life sciences.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,000 employees worldwide.

