Exyte Delivers Excellent First Quarter 2021

STUTTGART, Germany, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has achieved a remarkable performance in the first quarter of 2021 with sales reaching €1,115 million and EBIT amounting to €64 million. This corresponds to year-on-year growth of over 35% and 100%, respectively.

The strong sales of €1,115 million (3M 2020: €823 million) achieved in the first quarter of 2021 are due to a significant increase in sales for large-scale projects in all regions with EMEA again being the largest region reaching 54.9% (3M 2020: 54.6%). Major projects are attributed to semiconductor projects in Ireland and Austria, a battery cell project in Germany, and a data center project in Israel. In APAC, sales increased from €216 million to €294 million due to projects in China and Singapore. Thanks to a substantial project in the Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) business segment, sales in AMER rose from €95 million to €131 million. Overall, order intake increased by a remarkable 56.8% from €838 million to €1,313 million. At €207 million, free cash flow remained at an exceptionally high level compared to the previous year's level of €14 million.

With adjusted EBIT amounting to €64 million in the first quarter, an increase of 100% year-over-year (3M 2020: €32 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin increasing from 2.8% to 5.7%, Exyte's profitability continues to grow according to its midterm plan.

Semiconductors business continues to thrive

Exyte's largest strategic business segment, ATF, showed further sales growth with an increase of

€332 million year-over-year to €993 million on account of large ongoing projects for semiconductor clients in Ireland, Austria, Singapore, and the USA. The Biopharma & Life Sciences (BLS) business segment increased sales year-over-year from €43 million to €75 million due to projects in Singapore. With a significant project awarded in Israel, order intake of the Data Center (DTC) business segment reached €101 million year-over-year (no order intake in 3M/2020).

Outlook for the year uplifted

Owing to the strong start into the financial year 2021, Exyte uplifts its outlook for the current financial year with order intake in full year expected to increase by 30% along with an increase in sales and EBIT. Peter Schönhofer, CFO at Exyte, states, "With our strategic focus on serving clients in industries with strong secular growth, we have been able to carry last year's momentum into the new year and have increased all our indicators. We are on track to outperform our 2021 budget."

Follow this link to view the financial statement for 3M/2021.

