Exyte secures three major AI-driven data center projects near Frankfurt - supporting 400 jobs in Germany

Three large-scale artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data center projects for international hyperscalers and technology companies

Order intake of close to €750 million

Around 400 roles in Germany to support project delivery

STUTTGART, Germany, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, has secured three major data center projects in the Greater Frankfurt region. The projects were awarded by international hyperscalers and leading technology companies and represent a combined order intake of close to €750 million booked for 2026, while also supporting around 400 roles in Germany.

"These contract wins underline the strategic importance of the data center business for Exyte and its role as a key growth driver within our portfolio. As demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services continues to accelerate globally, scalable and resilient digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical to our clients' competitiveness," says Mark Garvey, Chief Commercial Officer of Exyte. The awards further strengthen Exyte's role as a trusted delivery partner for global technology leaders and build on the company's established track record in delivering data center projects in the Frankfurt region.

The three projects will be delivered in parallel and include both new-build facilities and the expansion of existing data centers. In several cases, construction activities will take place within fully operational environments, requiring precise coordination to ensure uninterrupted operations while scaling capacity. The confirmed projects represent a combined IT load capacity of approximately 80 megawatts. All projects are scheduled for completion by 2028. Fast and predictable delivery timelines are a key requirement for clients as they scale capacity to meet accelerating demand.

Around 400 roles supporting project delivery in Germany

To support project delivery, Exyte will expand its workforce in Germany by around 400 roles. Approximately 150 roles will be filled internally by reallocating experienced employees from across the project portfolio, including teams moving between project phases, while around 250 positions will be filled through external hiring.

The company recruits across a wide range of disciplines, including engineering and technical functions, project controls, construction and commissioning roles. Employees will work in international, multidisciplinary teams on high-impact infrastructure projects delivered under dynamic, high-performance conditions. In doing so, they will contribute to technologies that are shaping the future of AI and digital services.

Strengthening digital infrastructure for the AI era

The three projects form part of a broader wave of investments into high-performance data center infrastructure in Europe. Driven by AI, increasing cloud adoption, and the need for resilient and sovereign data ecosystems, demand for large-scale, high-density facilities continues to grow rapidly. "Data centers have become critical infrastructure for modern economies. With these projects, we are further expanding our established delivery footprint in the Frankfurt region and enabling our clients to scale capacity, strengthen resilience, and deliver next-generation digital services in one of Europe's most important data center markets," says Jürgen Raschendorfer, Chief Operating Officer for Exyte's Continental Europe region.

Execution excellence and delivery capability

Exyte's delivery approach combines advanced engineering capabilities with highly standardized and industrialized execution models. "What differentiates Exyte is our ability to deliver large-scale data center programs with a high degree of certainty in cost, schedule, and quality. This is particularly critical in live environments, where precise coordination and integrated execution are essential to ensure uninterrupted operations," says Damian Farr, President of Exyte's Global Business Unit Data Centers.

At the same time, data center infrastructure is increasingly designed for higher power densities and advanced cooling requirements, enabling the efficient operation of next-generation AI workloads. Industrialized offsite manufacturing and prefabrication approaches accelerate delivery timelines, improve quality, and reduce execution risk compared to traditional construction methods.

To address growing energy demands, Exyte integrates flexible and resilient power and standby concepts that enhance operational continuity. Fully digitized delivery and commissioning practices ensure excellence and predictability across cost, schedule, and quality. Complementing this, an established supply chain ecosystem and category management approach secure access to critical equipment and specialist partners in an increasingly constrained market environment. For clients, this translates into faster time-to-market, higher reliability, and the ability to scale digital infrastructure with confidence.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life.

www.exyte.net

SOURCE Exyte