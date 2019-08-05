EY Americas Appoints Jay Persaud Vice Chair - Risk Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced today that Jay Persaud has been appointed Americas and US Vice Chair – Risk Management, effective July 1, 2019. Persaud succeeds Ted Acosta, who was named Regional Managing Partner for the Latin America (LATAM) South Region.

"In an era of dynamic change, Jay understands how our business is evolving and can apply that experience in his new role as we develop new and expanded offerings," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "His leadership will position our Risk Management function front and center in helping us understand evolving risks to better enable our business."

Grier added that Persaud's team will support EY's business goals of growth in a risk-intelligent manner by being strategic, innovative and collaborative. He will lead the Risk Management function and focus on helping EY grow and increase market agility while managing existing and emerging risks.

"The Americas Risk Management team's brand, reputation and value were greatly enhanced under Ted Acosta's leadership the past five years," said Jay Persaud, Americas and US Vice Chair – Risk Management. "I look forward to advancing these efforts and leading the Risk function to become an enabler to growth by spearheading initiatives and developing tools that help us serve our clients and meet our goals."

In nearly 30 years at EY, Persaud has served in a number of leadership roles while working across service lines and geographies. He will be a member of the Americas Operating Executive and US Executive Committee.

Persaud is a graduate of the University of Calgary and Harvard Business School. He is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada).

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

