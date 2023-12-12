EY and Appian Come Together to Offer AI Process Automation Solutions and Services for Business Transformation

The partnership combines low-code solution design capabilities on the Appian Platform with EY's decades of deep industry expertise.

MILAN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EY , world leader in strategic and technology professional consulting services, formed a new strategic collaboration with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a recognized leader in low-code and process automation, to further support businesses in digital transformation. This collaboration will enable companies to simplify and modernize their processes using leading technologies like AI, low-code, process automation, and data fabric.

The expanded partnership between EY and Appian will allow businesses to work more efficiently and deliver better customer experiences with cutting-edge digital solutions that are easily customizable to meet their specific needs.

"In recent years, companies' business models have been revolutionized by extraordinary events; first the pandemic and then the new geopolitical scenarios, accelerating the need for digital transformation in organizations," commented Giuseppe Santonato, AI & Data Leader, EY Europe West. "For companies that are facing this process of digitalization, the partnership between EY and Appian offers technology, tools and implementation support for a seamless transition to digital. EY has always supported companies that want to innovate their business model, which is why we are very proud to be part of this project and to be able to guide companies towards a new digital paradigm."

"We are proud to announce our strategic partnership also in Italy with EY, an organization that is strongly committed to supporting and guiding clients towards excellence and innovative project management," said Fabio Scottoni, Senior Director of Alliances, Appian Italy. "This collaboration once again confirms Appian's mission to guide customers towards a digital transition that is both sustainable and can bring new business opportunities to customers in Italy."

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

