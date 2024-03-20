EY announces acceleration of client AI Business Model adoption with NVIDIA AI

Helps clients realize additional cost savings and operational efficiencies

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) will help clients implement and accelerate their artificial intelligence (AI) journeys using NVIDIA's industry-leading technology and solutions.

EY US' collaboration with NVIDIA will address the rise of computationally intensive fields such as scientific computing, artificial intelligence, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, metaverse and 3D internet applications, helping accelerate and scale the next wave of enterprise computing.

To support this initiative, the EY organization will train an initial 10,000 people across multiple geographies and Global Delivery Centers on NVIDIA AI technology, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform – which includes NVIDIA NIM inference and NeMo Retriever microservices for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) – along with NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure. EY US plans to extend the application of NVIDIA technology into its industry and functional solutions to address EY clients' most pressing business challenges through the use of fit-for-purpose AI solutions and accelerated computing.

EY US uses NVIDIA accelerated computing in its complex offerings to help create enhanced efficiencies for clients. In addition, with its broad industry insight, proprietary data models and technical experience, EY US is positioned as a transformational advisor to help clients define challenges and be more sustainable in the competitive landscape.

EY US' collaboration with NVIDIA will initially focus on solutions that accelerate time to value for clients in financial services, government and public sector, consumer products and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

Geoff Vickrey, Americas TMT Consulting Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"EY US is looking forward to using NVIDIA technology to enhance its service offering capabilities and solutions. This collaboration will help shift EY US' value from experienced problem solver to innovation integrator, offering clients transformative, technology-driven solutions and inventions."

"Businesses today are grappling with the complexities of integrating advanced AI into their operations, a challenge compounded by the rapid advancement in fields like data science, autonomous systems, and the metaverse," said Alvin Da Costa, Vice President of the Global Consulting Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "We're working with EY US to integrate NVIDIA's leading-edge accelerated computing solutions with EY US' extensive industry knowledge to help empower clients to streamline their AI transformation efforts."

