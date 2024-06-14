EY Announces Alfonso Montiel of SilverStone Health as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

DALLAS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Alfonso Montiel, CEO of SilverStone Health was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Five years ago, Montiel discovered his life's mission as a hospice volunteer, providing solace to those who would have otherwise faced their final moments alone. Through these profound experiences, he began to see the cracks within the at-home sector of the healthcare system and the physical and emotional toll it was having on patients who were leaving the hospital, tasked with traversing an unknown system while simultaneously managing a complex medical condition.

Driven by these experiences, Montiel's mission crystallized: No one should have to walk through the healthcare journey alone, especially not the most vulnerable among us. He envisioned a system where all necessary home-based services were connected and available in one place, ensuring patients and families could seamlessly transition to the health services they needed as their conditions changed. Montiel wanted to create a new model in healthcare that truly provides continuous, uninterrupted care while also removing the complexities of navigating the healthcare and insurance systems. He believed that by shouldering the burden of care coordination and addressing the medical needs of patients, they could enjoy better health outcomes, improve their quality of life, and have the freedom to focus on the most meaningful aspects of their lives before they ever needed hospice.

This vision led to the founding of SilverStone Health, a revolutionary physician-led model for post-hospital care at home with fully integrated services, including home health, palliative care, hospice, specialty physician services, telemedicine, wound care, and professional home assistance. Designed to help patients and families facing injuries, chronic conditions, advanced diseases, and terminal illnesses, each service is delivered to patients' homes, nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers, memory care environments, and senior living communities. What makes SilverStone Health truly special is its proprietary system designed to fill the gaps in healthcare, preventing patients and families from falling through the cracks. Starting with just 17 patients, SilverStone Health's compassionate and coordinated approach has resonated deeply within the community. Today, the company serves several thousand patients daily and is a beacon of hope and stability for patients and caregivers who no longer have to walk the healthcare journey alone.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

