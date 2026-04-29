EY announces alliance with Rillet to provide AI-native finance transformation - with risk and controls built in

Improves audit readiness and helps accelerate finance modernization without the disruption of a full ERP placement

Achieves integrated transformation that combines finance, technology, and risk and controls in a single operating model

Leverages the EY organization's finance transformation experience and EY.ai for Risk capabilities with Rillet's AI-native platform

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Rillet (Gnau, Inc.), an AI–native enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting platform provider, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help create a market-first relationship that embeds finance transformation, AI-native automation and risk management into a single, cohesive operating model.

The Alliance brings together EY US finance transformation, technology consulting, risk and controls and operating–model capabilities with Rillet's AI–native, general–ledger–first finance platform. Together, EY and Rillet support organizations that have outgrown mid–market ERP systems and are seeking modern, scalable finance operating models.

The Alliance seeks to help companies embed accounting logic and automation directly into core finance workflows, including journal entries, reconciliations, revenue recognition, close management and reporting.

Michael Flynn, EY-Rillet Alliance Leader, EY US, says:

"Finance leaders are navigating relentless pressure to improve speed, insight and control, while managing mounting complexity and risk. The EY-Rillet Alliance is differentiating precisely because risk management and controls aren't a separate workstream: they are woven into the transformation from the start. That's how the Alliance will help clients build finance functions that are not just faster and smarter, but genuinely resilient."

Nic Kopp, CEO and Co-Founder at Rillet, says:

"Finance transformation has long promised speed and insight, but integrating controls has remained a persistent challenge. With EY US, we're changing that. When AI is baked into the accounting logic from the ground up, controls don't just keep pace–they become stronger, more continuous and more defensible under audit."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native ERP built for high-growth and global companies. Rillet is the only accounting platform built on real-time architecture to enable real-time finance. While every other ERP bolted AI onto a batch-era foundation, Rillet rebuilt the general ledger from the ground up so books stay accurate at all times and AI agents act on live data with full audit trails. Rillet serves multi-entity and global businesses, from Series A to public companies. Rillet supports over 400 customers and is the only ERP with a 5.0-star rating on G2. Learn more at rillet.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804231/5943351/EY_Logo.jpg