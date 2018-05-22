EY Announces Andy Altorfer and Blake McKinney of CirrusMD as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in Mountain Desert Region

"On behalf of Dr. McKinney and myself, we are thrilled to be finalists for this prestigious recognition and thank our entire team of innovators at CirrusMD that are changing how millions of healthcare consumers access and interact with health care across the United States," said Altorfer.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In the Mountain Desert region, sponsors also include Faegre Baker Daniels, Colliers International, Woodruff Sawyer & Co., Project X-ITE and the Denver Business Journal.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is the only Virtual Care Platform™ in the nation which allows for instant access to healthcare organizations. Payers, health systems, and care providers are able to deliver immediate and asynchronous access to care through the communication modality consumers are demanding—chat.

Healthcare consumers can instantly access a physician or other care team members any time they have a concern without having to leave home. Our HIPAA compliant, text-first chat solution also includes video and phone capabilities when appropriate.

We know efficient communication is what ultimately leads to better patient outcomes. When patients talk to providers in real-time, care improves. And we think it's high time a Virtual Care Platform made delivering the right care at the right time as convenient and cost-effective as possible.

At CirrusMD, better health gets a head start.

For more information go to www.CirrusMD.com, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter @CirrusMD

