EY announces Andy Park as new Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

As Los Angeles Office Managing Partner, Park is responsible for leading 2,300 professionals while continuing to drive growth and advancing the firm's inclusive, people-focused culture. The EY Los Angeles office, which celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2020 and was recently redesigned to foster more flexibility and collaboration, will be overseen by Park.

Frank Mahoney, EY US-West Regional Managing Partner, says:

"Andy has deep roots in, and a passion for, the Los Angeles office and community. He has demonstrated this passion, along with strong technical experience, an entrepreneurial and innovative spirit and a commitment to teaming throughout his EY career. I am confident that Andy will excel in leading this dynamic office and market as we emerge from the pandemic and are at the forefront of both operating in and advising clients in our new working world."

Park began his career at EY US 17 years ago as a tax intern, and after earning his master's degree from the University of Washington, joined EY in 2005. Most recently, he served as Tax Account Leader in the EY Private Client Services practice, advising high-growth, pre-IPO companies across a wide range of industries. Park is passionate about entrepreneurship and is co-director of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles program. Now in its 35th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders whose ambition, courage and ingenuity help transform the world.

"I am incredibly honored to serve our EY professionals, our clients and community as the Greater Los Angeles Office Managing Partner," said Park. "This is a phenomenal opportunity to lead an inspiring and talented group of professionals as we help clients navigate this new working world. Under Pat Niemann's leadership over the past decade, our Los Angeles practice has reached new heights as the premier professional services organization in the greater LA market, and I'm committed to building on his remarkable legacy and success."

The son of Korean immigrants, Park is the first in his family to attend college. He is an active member of the EY Pan-Asian Professional Network, serves as an EY Counseling Family Leader and is on the Board of Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. He lives in Palos Verdes with his wife, daughter and new puppy.

About Ernst & Young LLP's Los Angeles practice

Ernst & Young LLP has nearly 2,300 people in its Greater Los Angeles offices who serve 40% of the Fortune 1000 companies and 31% of the Russell 3000 in LA. Our LA office professionals work with a diverse client base of innovative and entrepreneurial companies spanning the consumer products, engineering and construction, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, media & entertainment, private equity, real estate, retail and technology industries. EY also recognizes entrepreneurs globally and locally through EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®, the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs.

