EY Announces Angelina Lawton of Sportsdigita Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Heartland program

"It is a tremendous honor to be a Heartland Finalist in EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year program. We are very proud of our team at Sportsdigita and the impact we are making for our partners," said Lawton. "It is also very gratifying to see the work of so many entrepreneurs recognized here in Minnesota. Minneapolis continues to be a hotbed for ideas and innovation."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the U.S. by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Local sponsors for the Heartland program include Salo, Padilla, Twin Cities Business, PNC, Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and Lockton Companies.

About Sportsdigita

Founded in 2010, Minneapolis-based Sportsdigita has revolutionized sales enablement in the sports industry with the Digideck. The firm combines a deep understanding of sports sponsorship, ticketing and premium experiences with best-in-class software technologies to solves business problems. Sportsdigita's roster of blue-chip clients consists of more than 300 professional and collegiate teams including Learfield and iconic franchises such as the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers. The Digideck's success has expanded beyond sports and includes partnerships with enterprise leaders such as Salesforce, Jostens, The Salvation Army and Dick's Sporting Goods. For more information visit www.sportsdigita.com and www.thedigideck.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

