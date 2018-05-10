EY Announces Arvind J. Singh, CEO of Utopia Global, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest

"We are delighted and humbled by this recognition," said Arvind Singh, Utopia CEO and award finalist. "Being named a finalist for this prestigious award on entrepreneurship is truly a reflection of our team's creativity and dedication to driving continuous innovation throughout our 15-year history."

Utopia invested early on in Utopia Labs, a state-of-the-art R&D facility, focusing on innovation around data management and data governance. The company has been an SAP services and software partner for over 10 years and has won both "SAP Services Partner of the Year" and "SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year" awards.

As a software development partner for SAP, Utopia's solutions for data governance are offered globally on the SAP pricelist to customers in heavy asset industries like Oil & Gas, Utilities, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Defense, as well as in Retail, Apparel and Fashion.

"Our customers and partners have been our North Star and have challenged and guided us every step of the way to believe the impossible is achievable," added Singh. "That core belief, combined with a world-class team who love overcoming obstacles to create something truly cutting-edge, has made us the company we are today."

Now in its 32nd year, the awards program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

