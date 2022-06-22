EY Announces Ben Weiss of CoinFlip as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award Winner

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Midwest Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Ben Weiss based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It is an honor to be recognized amongst the amazing leaders and entrepreneurs who are part of the EY network. This award was truly a collaborative effort and represents the dedication, enthusiasm, and passion of my fellow co-founders and the entire CoinFlip team," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "This is a reflection of our tremendous growth and resilience in an emerging market. We are excited that we continue to be on the forefront of the digital revolution."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip saw a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021, nearly doubling from 2020. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, CoinFlip has expanded to over 3,500 ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country. With its headquarters located in Chicago, CoinFlip continues to expand its footprint across the United States and internationally.

As a Midwest award winner, Ben Weiss will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 National Awards.

National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading financial services provider powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

