EY Announces Beth Cross of Ariat International as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Northern California

"It is exciting to be recognized alongside so many talented entrepreneurs and leaders in Northern California," Cross said. "Ariat is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and our entire team shares this terrific honor. Together, we revolutionized our industry through innovation, hard work and a learning mindset. As we expand the Ariat brand into key markets here in the US and around the world, we could not be more excited for the future!"

In 1990, while working at Bain and Company on a strategic marketing and product development strategy for a global athletic shoe brand, Beth Cross and co-founder Pam Parker saw an opportunity to apply the principles of athletic shoe technology and sports marketing to the equestrian footwear market.

In 1993, the first Ariat riding boots entered the marketplace and the company rapidly developed new technologies and products to serve the needs of the world's top equestrian athletes. Today Ariat is the largest equestrian footwear and apparel brand in the world with over 6,500 retail partner locations and a team of 500 employees located in offices in Northern California, the UK, China and Mexico. The company continues to lead the market in designing, developing and manufacturing the most innovative footwear, apparel and denim for its loyal following around the world.

The company's name was inspired by Secretariat – the legendary racehorse with an oversized heart and a non-stop, competitive spirit. Reflecting on the origin of the brand, Beth speaks to the characteristics of a horse who is broadly considered to be one of the world's top athletes: "Secretariat was a fierce athlete and competitor who loved to run and win – everything we aspire to be as a company and brand."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

