EY Announces Bill Bailey Jr. of Radiance Technologies, Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southeast Award Winner

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO Bill Bailey Jr., of Radiance Technologies, Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southeast Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Bill Bailey was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose, and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

"That trophy's got my name on it, but actually there's about a thousand other people that should have their names on that trophy, because I'm not the entrepreneur, they are," Mr. Bailey says. "They show up every day and give all that they have and think of new ways of doing business, and that's the reason we've grown from zero to over a thousand in the time that we have."

Radiance Technologies, founded in 1999, is a 100% employee-owned business providing technologies and operational capabilities in the defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors. With 10 corporate offices in eight states and over 20 customer project locations, Radiance's expertise spans directed energy, modeling and simulation, cyber operations, artificial intelligence, space technologies, and more. Radiance operates with a focus on fostering a collaborative environment where employees are motivated to share in the company's growth and pursue cutting-edge technological advancements.

As a Southeast award winner, Bill Bailey is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

