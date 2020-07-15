EY Announces Brad Bonham & Matt Davis of Walker Edison Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Award Finalist in Utah Region

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Brad Bonham and Matt Davis of Walker Edison are finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Award in the Utah Region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Brad and Matt were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on October 2nd.

Brad Bonham said of the announcement, "It's an honor to be included among these great business and community leaders. Being a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award is a testament to our amazing team at Walker Edison and the incredible job they have done in building a billion-dollar e-commerce business. We couldn't be more thrilled to be considered for such an award."

Now in its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in November.

About Walker Edison:

Established in 2006, Walker Edison quickly became a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. We are a data centric organization that is committed to deliver more than just innovative furniture - we are committed to help our customers Live Outside the Box™. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK and Germany. To learn more visit walkeredison.com

About EY

SOURCE Walker Edison

