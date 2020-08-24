EY Announces Brad Heath of VirTex Enterprises as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Central Texas Award Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces that Brad Heath of VIRTEX Enterprises based in Austin, TX was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® finalist. EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year program is a unique global program honoring the ambitions, vision, leadership, and success of the individuals who work to improve the quality of their communities and countries around the world, as well as having delivered innovation, growth and prosperity. Brad was selected as one of 23 finalists from a competitive pool of nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I'm extremely excited and humbled to be selected as a finalist," said Brad Heath, President and CEO of VirTex Enterprises. "Having thrown myself into something I love for the past 30 years, it has truly been a blend of sacrifice, emotional investment and hard work. We have always taken great pride in VIRTEX and the work we do, but never more than during the current pandemic. As an essential business, our employees took the risk every day to come to work to build our customers' products. We have seen firsthand, the results of an employee culture that is committed to ensure the mutual success of our customers, the company, and most importantly, our nation. I'm thrilled to be recognized for the accomplishments and the successes that we have had and look forward to further expanding our services across the country."

About VIRTEX:

VIRTEX provides Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to the Aerospace & Defense, High Reliability, Industrial, Medical and Automotive markets nationwide and helps increases the competitive position of its customers by partnering with them and providing them with smart and simplified supply chain across the entire production lifecycle of their products while sharing its customers' vision.

With local and regional manufacturing solutions VIRTEX helps to increases its customers' competitive position by bringing their products to the market faster and at lower costs, and adding value through highly skilled and experienced design, manufacturing and distribution services.

With over 30 years of experience, VIRTEX is known in the industry for its commitment to quality, flexibility, and compliance to regulatory requirements helping to avoid costly setbacks and delays. VIRTEX responds to all situations with integrity, ingenuity and responsiveness, adapting to the needs of its customers and providing solutions.

Vision, Value, VIRTEX.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact:

Clayton Riedesel

[email protected]

