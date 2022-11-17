EY Announces CEO Thomas Thill of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National Finalist

Award recognizes Thomas Thill as a pioneering entrepreneur who is changing the veterinary world

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Thomas Thill, CEO of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 National finalist. Thomas was selected from a pool of 206 regional Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Award winners from 190 companies across the US. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor unstoppable entrepreneurs who dream up the services and products that disrupt markets and transform industries, all while improving lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business award programs in the world.

AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

Thomas was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs from across the US. Each candidate was evaluated based on entrepreneurial spirit; company purpose, growth and impact; and other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored to be recognized as a top finalist for this prestigious award," said Thomas Thill, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriVet. "We have grown at incredible speed over the past few years, but our team is what has made it all possible, so receiving this recognition makes me even more thankful to lead alongside my colleagues here at AmeriVet."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and influenced their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists-2022.

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on what matters most. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices. AmeriVet has an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, one of the Top Workplaces in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of over 180 veterinary partners across 35 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

