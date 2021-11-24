SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Founder, Cesar Enciso of EVOTEK was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 National finalist. Cesar was selected from a pool of 222 regional Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Award winners from 185 companies across the US. Now in the midst of its 35th anniversary celebration and recognized as one of the most prestigious business award programs in the world, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes the endeavors of entrepreneurs who create the products and services that define how we live, work and play, as well as those designed to better the communities they serve.

EY Announces Cesar Enciso of EVOTEK as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 National Finalist

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. They have also recently founded their own non-profit, The EVOTEK Giving Foundation, which is home to Women In Technology and Project Gratitude. These two programs are aimed at both guiding the future of women in the technology industry through scholarship and mentorship but also covering a multitude of areas from homelessness in our community, supporting our veterans and more.

Cesar Enciso was selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs from around the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, financial performance, societal impact, degree of difficulty in navigating and overcoming obstacles to make their companies successful, and originality, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It is unthinkable for me and how I grew up that I would ever be in the position of being considered a finalist for the National Entrepreneur of the Year award. What an honor and truly inspirational place to be, not just for myself but also for my family, coworkers, partners, and everyone around me. I am just so excited to be considered for this prestigious award, and I thank EY for this opportunity."

Through their participation in the Entrepreneur Of The Year program, entrepreneurs can connect with their peers, access relevant insights to help navigate their growth journey and raise the profile of their companies and teams. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

