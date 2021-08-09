EY Announces Cesar Enciso of EVOTEK as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – San Diego Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO and Founder, Cesar Enciso of EVOTEK was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – San Diego Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. Cesar was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 5.

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. They have also recently founded their own non-profit, The EVOTEK Giving Foundation, which is home to Women In Technology and Project Gratitude. These two programs are aimed at both guiding the future of women in the technology industry through scholarship and mentorship but also covering a multitude of areas from homelessness in our community, supporting our veterans and more.

"Winning the Entrepreneur of the Year Award is such an honor and experience for me," said Cesar Enciso. "It continues to validate what we are trying to accomplish at EVOTEK and in the community and I couldn't be prouder to join this prestigious list of winners. Thank you to my family, my EVOTEK team, and EY for the recognition."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Cesar will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Pacific Southwest – San Diego award winner, Cesar is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

