EY Announces Chris Ronzio of Trainual as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder and CEO, Chris Ronzio of Trainual was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award winner . The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Chris was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

"It's humbling to see the tremendous growth our business and team have achieved over the past year," said Chris Ronzio, Founder and CEO of Trainual. "We live and breathe our product, and success during uncertain times further demonstrates the value of having a playbook in place to align teams and business goals. We know building a company is a privilege and we're proud to be helping thousands of good entrepreneurs and small businesses across the world to be great."

Founded in 2018, Trainual helps small businesses build playbooks for implementing scalable processes and run business from anywhere. To date, the company powers the ops behind more than 5,500 businesses across countless industries in more than 177 countries.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Chris will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries.

As a Mountain Desert Region award winner, Chris is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:



Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

of Carbon, Inc. Ernie Garcia of Carvana

of Carvana Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit Daymond John of Fubu

of Fubu Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

of Kendra Scott LLC Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Saeju Jeong of Noom

David Barnett of PopSockets

of PopSockets Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Robert Katz of Vail Resorts

of Vail Resorts Jodi Berg of Vitamix

About Trainual

Trainual transforms the way small businesses onboard, train and scale teams. With its affordable and easy-to-use platform, organizations can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get employees up to speed while making every need-to-know instantly accessible, from anywhere in the world. Thousands of small businesses in over 177 countries build their business playbooks and grow their teams with Trainual.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

