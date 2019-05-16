EY Announces Craig Walker of Dialpad Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Craig Walker, Co-founder and CEO of Dialpad is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Northern California region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Craig was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie gala event on Friday, June 21 at the Fairmont San Jose.

Founded in 2011, Dialpad's mission is to "Make Business Communications Great" and is the only Voice Intelligence-powered, cloud-native business communications provider in the market. Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport, and UberConference, all powered by Dialpad's real-time AI system of Voice Intelligence. By providing businesses with a modern, secure, and reliable communications platform that handles voice, video, messages, and meetings across all devices, Dialpad's AI-powered tools transform communications for organizations across all industries.

"I am truly honored to be selected as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Program and to be included with such other great entrepreneurs that are also finalists," said Dialpad Chief Executive Officer, Craig Walker. "At Dialpad, we are singularly focused on improving the way businesses communicate by leveraging modern, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions to make every business call a smarter call. I believe this honor is a recognition of the importance of the mission that we are on and the great achievements that the team at Dialpad has made in advancing that cause."

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® , the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Dialpad

Dialpad's mission is to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Talk, Sell and Support, and UberConference all powered by Voice Intelligence. Today more than 58,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench. Visit dialpad.com for more.

