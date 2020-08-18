EY Announces Daniel Pontecorvo of Camber Spine Technologies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am humbled to learn today of my nomination as a finalist for EY's 2020 Philadelphia market Entrepreneur of the Year Program" said Daniel Pontecorvo. "Ten years ago, when I began assembling with my partners the building blocks that would be the foundation for an innovative medical devices company oriented around solving physician frustrations that produce better outcomes for patients, I had no certainty that ten years later, we would be where we are today as a recognized growing middle market life sciences enterprise in the exciting Philly metro life sciences corridor. Surrounded by and supported by not only my partners but also an extremely talented group of people, I accept this nomination with profound thanks to our people, customers and stakeholders who have helped Camber Spine to grow to where we are today and will help us get to next."

Camber Spine is dedicated to creating surgeon designed solutions in MIS and minimally disruptive access for the treatment of complex spinal pathology. Incorporating state-of-the-art manufacturing, 3-D printing, and an acute sensitivity to patient anatomy, Camber Spine is making quantum leaps in the spinal fusion market. As of 2020 Camber has twenty 510(k) clearances and over twenty-six active or issued patents including two highly innovative and IP protected device platforms that support faster spinal fusion and recovery - ENZA® (MIS integrated Interbody) spinal fusion implants and SPIRA® OA (Open Architecture 3D printed) spinal fusion and orthopedic implants. Camber Spine is an ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE Camber Spine