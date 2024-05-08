EY Announces Darren Litt of Hiya Health as Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Darren Litt founder of Hiya Health (Hiya) as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Darren Litt was one of a core group of entrepreneurs chosen by an independent panel of judges based on his demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other contributions and attributes.

Hiya's inception arose from the realization of the nutritional inadequacy and excessive sugar content in children's vitamins, potentially exacerbating health issues instead of alleviating them. As a mission-driven brand that's been self-funded since inception, Hiya was founded with a vision to provide healthier alternatives for kids and has since become the leading children's brand helping shape the next wave of children's health.

"This recognition from EY fuels our mission at Hiya to redefine children's wellness. We're not just making vitamins for kids — we're building a legacy of wellness, helping one child at a time to develop good habits and a positive association with health," said Darren Litt.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Award winners will be announced on June 13, 2024 during a special celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Hiya Health

Hiya is on a mission to reimagine children's health through optimized nutrition. Every product in Hiya's health platform is based on honest ingredients, no sugar or artificial dyes, and ingredient transparency. In addition, products are free of preservatives, yeast, wheat, dairy, gluten, eggs, soy, artificial colors and flavors. Hiya products are initially provided in a refillable bottle designed to be decorated with stickers, helping to connect healthy habits with fun. Head to www.hiyahealth.com to get your superpowers, and follow our journey at @hiyahealth.

