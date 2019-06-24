EY announces Dr. Jack Cheng of AA Metals, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in Florida

"16 years ago I started AA Metals with $600 and now we are a company with $600 million revenue," said Jack after accepting the award on the stage. "I certainly cannot accomplish this without the tremendous trust and support from our suppliers, customer, banks, and most importantly from the dedicated, hard working people within AA Metals family. They are the reason I am here."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities.

As a Florida award winner, Jack is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About AA Metals

AA Metals, Inc. is a global leading master distributor of aluminum and stainless. The company meets market demands by presenting customized solutions and creating effective, mutually beneficial service relationships with hundreds of customers and suppliers worldwide. AA Metals furnishes a comprehensive package of procurement, logistics, finance, insurance, industrial marketing, and after-sale services, and provide its customers and suppliers with unmatched marketing and sourcing expertise, industry knowledge, technical support, and global reach. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AA Metals has expanded its operations to Colombia, Turkey and China with over 300 employees and over 600,000 SF distribution and manufacturing facilities. For more information, please visit www.aametals.com and connect with us at LinkedIn.

SOURCE AA Metals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aametals.com

