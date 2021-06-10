EY Announces Eric Groves & Venkat Krishnamurthy of Alignable as Entrepreneurs Of The Year, 2021 Award Finalists in New England Competition

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Alignable 's Co-Founders Eric Groves and Venkat Krishnamurthy were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New England Award finalists. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Groves and Krishnamurthy were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28th and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for leaders of high-growth companies. Nominees are evaluated on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

Alignable's co-founders were among 25 top business leaders selected as finalists in this year's New England competition. Alignable is the largest online referral network built exclusively for small business owners by small business owners with more than 6.5 million members throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"This is such a prestigious honor and we're delighted to be among such a highly esteemed group of finalists," said Groves. "We're dedicated to supporting our network of 6.5 million+ very resourceful, and creative entrepreneurs, so to be included among New England's Entrepreneur of The Year finalists is especially gratifying. But our members really deserve the spotlight -- they're the true risk takers and problem solvers."

Krishnamurthy added, "We've seen entrepreneurs go through many unique ups and downs during the COVID Era, and we've been privileged to bring them together in our network to help them guide each other through this crisis and the recovery, which is finally starting to begin for many. If I had my way, all 6.5 million members in our network would be finalists for this honor."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for global honors next year.

For more information about Alignable or to arrange interviews, contact Chuck Casto at [email protected] or 508-314-3284.

About Alignable -- With more 6.5 million members, and millions of connections across 30,000+ communities, Alignable is the largest online referral network for small businesses. Small business owners across North America drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share advice on our network. Members use Alignable to get the industry answers they need, connect within their local community or coast to coast, and increase buzz for their business. And Alignable has recently launched a new movement to help local businesses bounce back from the COVID Era called #OneMainStreet .

