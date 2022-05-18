EY Announces Evan Pohaski, CEO, JLE Industries as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Evan Pohaski, Founder and CEO of JLE Industries , the fastest-growing Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year®2022 East Central Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Pohaski was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"Building JLE Industries into the disruptive platform it represents today has been an extraordinary journey, and we are honored by EY's recognition of our accomplishments. At the core of our success: DriverOS™ , JLE's enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform launched in 2021, which includes the first internally-managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry," said Evan Pohaski, CEO, JLE Industries. "The DriverOS platform is putting the control where it should be – in the hands of JLE's most valuable resources, our professional driver talent."

The regional finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced at the East Central awards celebration on June 16, 2022 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards , which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

