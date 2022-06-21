EY Announces Evan Pohaski, founder and CEO of JLE Industries,as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award Winner

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder and CEO of JLE Industries , the fastest-growing Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Pohaski based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Pohaski sees DriverOS™ , JLE's enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform launched in 2021, which includes the first internally-managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry, as the core of the company's success.

"I am honored to have received this award from EY, knowing that it isn't just for me, but reflective of my JLE team's standards of excellence. From the highest level, our vision is to build a platform that can deliver long-term growth with massive efficiency. Aligning the team behind something as powerful as our "moral imperative" - to Enable the Driven - by creating better tools, systems and environments, for our professional flatbed talent, is integral to who we are," said Evan Pohaski, founder and CEO, JLE Industries. "We enable our driver talent to create a road to independence through DriverOS, vesting them in the value decisions of what they do, and by doing so, retain them and turn our drivers into active ambassadors. JLE Industries has been an outlier in the industry for the entirety of the trucker shortage, with an annual, 52-week turnover below 25% - an industry-best retention rate."

As an East Central award winner, Pohaski will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

Learn more at jleindustries.com

