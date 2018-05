EY Announces Finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in New York

Away – Jen Rubio and Step Korey

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals – Vlad Coric. MD

Bounce Exchange – Ryan Urban

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. – Sean Rotermund

Datadog, Inc. - Alexis Lê-Quôc and Olivier Pomel

EquityZen - Atish Davda

EXLService Holdings, Inc. – Rohit Kapoor

Fieldpoint Private – Robert Matthews

Foursquare Labs, Inc. – Dennis Crowley and Jeff Glueck

Freshly – Michael Wystrach

FSAstore.com/HSAstore.com - Jeremy Miller

Greenhouse Software - Daniel Chait

Justworks, Inc. – Isaac Oates

LATICRETE International, Inc. – David Rothberg

Mack Weldon –Brian Berger

NEST Fragrances - Laura Slatkin

Numerix LLC – Steven O'Hanlon

Pharmapacks – Andrew Vagenas and James Mastronardi

Plated - Nicholas Taranto

Schweiger Dermatology Group, LLC – Eric Schweiger

SCIOInspire, Corp. – Siva Namasivayam

SupplyHouse.com – Fernando Cunha and Joshua Meyerowitz

The Muse – Alexandra Cavoulacos and Kathryn Minshew

The Navigators Group, Inc. – Stanley Galanski

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. – Patrick Walsh

Two Roads Brewing Company - Bradley Hittle

United Biomedical, Inc. - Louis Reese IV and Mei Mei Hu

UNTUCKit LLC - Chris Riccobono

Workfusion – Max Yankelevich

Zeel – Samer Hamadeh

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include Marsh, Empire Valuation Consultants, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Pine Hill Group, DLA Piper and SolomonEdwards Group.

