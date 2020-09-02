EY Announces Ganesh Shankar of RFPIO as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest Award Finalist

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Ganesh Shankar, co-founder and CEO of RFPIO, Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Shankar is one of 23 business leaders who were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges — comprised of previous award winners and other business leaders.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Finalists were evaluated on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside an impressive list of entrepreneurs," said RFPIO's CEO, Ganesh Shankar. "I'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to EY for this recognition and to my team for their support. RFPIO wouldn't be where we are today without our team of talented individuals, who work hard everyday to provide an industry-leading response management solution. Our future is bright and I look forward to celebrating many future successes together."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About RFPIO

RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform, the industry's first AI-enabled solution, is trusted by companies around the world and across industries to facilitate a more efficient RFx response process. The solution's dynamic answer library provides centralized content and a collaboration hub. Robust, bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect instantly to people and content. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes RFP response efficient and effective. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Siemens, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

