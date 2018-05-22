EY Announces Gil de Cardenas of Cacique, Inc. as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Greater Los Angeles

As the founder's son, Gil de Cardenas learned the Cacique business from the ground up, and has taken the business to new heights ever since he took over the company in 2009. Gil exemplifies his family's entrepreneurial spirit through his cutting-edge approaches, including ushering the brand into its next phase by transitioning the company's significant marketing efforts to the general market consumer, pushing the advancement of operations technology, innovating products to meet emerging consumer trends and shaping the company culture through Cacique's four pillars – Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity.

"I owe thanks to my entire Cacique family and I share this great honor with each and every single one of our team members," said Gil de Cardenas. "From the days of accompanying my dad as he sold Queso Fresco door to door in downtown Los Angeles, to today, when I proudly lead a staff of more than 400 people, I've had the honor of watching Cacique grow into the great company it is today thanks to our teams' hard work and dedication."

Today, Cacique products are sold in over 25,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Cacique is the leading brand in the Mexican-style cheese, cream and sausage category. Cacique is among the largest and most recognized Hispanic food brands in the U.S. market with strong distribution from Boston to Los Angeles, and all points in between.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In Greater Los Angeles, local sponsors include Gold sponsor: Tangram; Silver sponsors: Avison Young, Ballard Spahr LLP, Cresa, HighTower – Acacia Wealth Advisors, and Woodruff-Sawyer & Company; Media sponsor: C‑Suite Media; and PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Cacique® Inc.

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of family, quality, integrity and authenticity, Cacique® is now the #1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts and chorizos in the United States. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Cacique® remains dedicated to producing fresh, natural and authentic Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique®'s line of products, please visit caciqueinc.com or call (800) 521-6987 or (626) 937-3505.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

