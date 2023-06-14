EY Announces Giuseppe Incitti of Sitetracker as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Incitti was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being included among the many impressive finalists in the New Jersey area is a humbling experience," said Incitti. "Winning the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the 350 members of the Sitetracker team focused on our mission to accelerate the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future."

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a New Jersey award winner, Incitti is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. Under Incitti's leadership, Sitetracker finished 2022 with nearly 50% year-over-year revenue growth due to an almost 50% increase in new customers and expanded agreements from more than 65% of its existing customer base. Additionally, the company launched several new offerings specific to the telecom and energy markets, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M and strengthened its team by adding seasoned industry talent with decades of combined telecom and energy expertise.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy, and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

