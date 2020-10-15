EY Announces Greg Kiley of Velocity, A Managed Services Company as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Greg Kiley was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 8, 2020.

"I am humbled and honored to be one of the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Michigan and Northwest Ohio. Like myself, many entrepreneurs often commit 16-hours a day, 7 days a week, for many years to cultivate their dreams so they can build an amazing company. This became evident to me as I watched the EY finalists and the amazing companies they have built. My vision for Velocity has never been just about being profitable. It is about creating a great place to work, filled with opportunity and stability for my employees and their families. When you start a business, the work that has to be done will fill a large part of your life – so you have to love what you do and that it is worth the sacrifice. Starting Velocity and growing it into what it is today is the true reward. I've been fortunate enough to love what I do, still to this day, so much that I'd do it for free," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Greg Kiley will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

• Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc. • Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC • Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks • Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc. • James Park of Fitbit • Jodi Berg of Vitamix • Daymond John of Fubu • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

• Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani



As a Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winner, Greg Kiley is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years – continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries.

Based in Holland, Ohio, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

