EY Announces GT Dave of GT's Living Foods as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner

"I am incredibly honored to be named and recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Greater Los Angeles award winner. Collaborating and connecting with this impressive group of entrepreneurs has strengthened my own passions and beliefs as a founder. I remain steadfast in my mission to change the way people think and feel about living and fermented foods," says GT. "This year has challenged all of us like never before and the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit shared among my fellow finalists has truly restored my faith in humanity. When we come together and learn from one another, we can survive and thrive through anything."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. GT will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, GT is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About GT's Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the world's greatest healer.

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

