EY Announces GT Dave of GT's Living Foods as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Finalist in Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods is a finalist for The Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. GT Dave was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

GT, the creator of the Kombucha category in the US, started brewing Kombucha in his parents' kitchen as a teenager 25 years ago. Now, GT's Living Foods is the #1 Kombucha brand across the globe and the leader of the near-billion-dollar marketplace. GT continues his quest and calling to share a message that food is medicine through always raw, unpasteurized and fully fermented offerings.

"During this challenging year of self-isolation and social distancing, it has been incredible to connect with the brilliant people in the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 program," said GT. "Throughout this journey, I have listened to the entrepreneurs' ups and downs; their determination and passion remains unaffected. Not only am I honored to be included among my fellow finalists, but the experience has been a reminder of how resilient and unwavering the entrepreneurial spirit is. The commitment and drive that is a common thread in this special group has left me inspired and optimistic for the year ahead."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

For additional information about the Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla. Join the conversation on social media using #EOYGLA and #EOYUS.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About GT's Living Foods:

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

