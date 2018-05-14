EY Announces Ivan L. Hand, Jr. of Money Management International, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area

"It's an honor to be selected as a finalist for this award," said Hand. "MMI is an organization dedicated to helping consumers overcome financial challenges and achieve positive, lasting change. To be able to successfully deliver on our mission and support real families in moments of crisis has been the most satisfying and enriching work of my career."

Hand joined the Houston-based nonprofit in 2000, making his mark immediately by recruiting a strong leadership team, prioritizing operational efficiency through innovation, and redefining the cultural expectation at MMI as one of respect, integrity, and putting others first. Over his 18 years of leadership, MMI has helped 3.4 million consumers repay more than $8 billion in debt.

"Everyone at MMI is passionate about helping others," said Hand. "We have an incredible diversity of talent throughout the organization, which allows us to continually rise to new challenges every time the economic landscape shifts. As consumers face new difficulties in the years ahead, MMI will be there, providing new tools and services to help them succeed."

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the national competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered financial choices. For 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, encourage, and empower. MMI inspires action though expert professional guidance and solutions that are practical, timely, and aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

