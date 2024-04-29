EY Announces Jeff Lee and Courtney Shields of DIBS Beauty as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jeff Lee and Courtney Shields, co-founders of DIBS Beauty, were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award finalists. The Gulf South program celebrates entrepreneurs from Central and South Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Lee, who also serves as CEO of the company, and Shields, the company's chief creative, were selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Courtney and I are both the children of entrepreneurs who built businesses here in the U.S. from the ground up," said Lee. "DIBS is about reaching people in all 50 states with simply, uncomplicated products, and about showing that Austin can be a hub for innovation in makeup, beauty and lifestyle. We're grateful to E&Y shining a spotlight on so many great businesses coming out of the region."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13, 2024 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About DIBS Beauty®

DIBS Beauty was launched in 2021 with the belief that the beauty is in the blend. Its easy, must-have makeup delivers quick and powerful color transformations in the flick of a wrist. DIBS has been repeatedly recognized by leading industry publications, including WWD, Vogue, Glamour, Allure, Cosmopolitan and Essence for its award-winning products and as one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry. All DIBS products are vegan, clean, talc-free, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny-certified. An Austin original, DIBS is sold at www.dibsbeauty.com and Revolve.

